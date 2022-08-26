Royal National Mòd to begin by torchlight

A TORCHLIGHT procession through the streets of Perth will kick off the Royal National Mòd on 14 October.

Organisers expect hundreds of visitors to attend the event, which will feature around 60 torches.

The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band will lead the procession, which is due to begin at 6.30pm.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, the body that organises the Royal National Mòd, said: “It is wonderful to have the torchlight procession back after a number of years without it.

“The event brings the community together for a night of excitement, and creates an immense feeling of anticipation for the celebrations, concerts and competitions ahead.

“This year, we have some truly incredible talent gracing stages the length and breadth of the city for audiences to enjoy, and the torchlight procession is a truly spectacular way to kickstart the festivities.”

Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade added: “This will be a spectacular start to the Mòd and I am sure there will be a big turnout to watch the procession.”

The Royal National Mòd runs through until 22 October.

