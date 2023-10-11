Rare photos of the Beatles in Scotland sell for nearly £10k

A collection of never-before-seen photos of the Beatles performing in Scotland sold for nearly £10,000 at auction.

The 50 black and white pictures were taken during a show in Dundee on 20 October 1964.

In one of the pictures drummer Ringo plays the piano with a cigarette in his mouth while Paul has a go on the drums.

Other pictures show close up snaps of the band before their show at the Caird Hall.

The band were said to be still playing relatively small venues in late 1964.

The photos were taken by a professional photographer who was given access to the Beatles’ changing room.

His family sold the pictures at Omega Auctions in Merseyside, where they went for £9,000.

Auction manager Dan Muscatelli-Hampson said: ‘It is very special to discover such a significant quantity of previously unseen Beatles images.

‘The pictures are in very good condition and were sold by the family of the original photographer.’

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.