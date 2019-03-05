New funding will help SCO spread musical word

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra is to continue its pioneering community and education programmes right across Scotland.

The SCO has announced Edinburgh investment management firm Baillie Gifford as its Creative Learning Partner, who will support the Orchestra’s work.

The internationally celebrated Scottish Chamber Orchestra is made up of a unique collection of talented musicians who inspire and connect with people of all ages. The SCO aims to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to hear their music by touring the length and breadth of Scotland and around the world as proud ambassadors for Scottish cultural excellence. In recent years, the Orchestra has travelled throughout Europe, the Far East and the USA.

Thanks to the investment from Baillie Gifford, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra will:

Launch a cultural prescribing programme, SCO NEW VIBE, for young people diagnosed with mental health conditions;

Expand its successful Community Residency programme in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh;

Create new digital resources for schools across all 32 local authorities in Scotland;

Sustain and develop its newly-launched, free Youth Academy.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra sets out to inspire, include and motivate people of all ages and from all backgrounds across the length and breadth of Scotland through a wide community and education programme that is as important to the Orchestra as its acclaimed concert-giving.

From April, thanks to the new five year investment of Baillie Gifford, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra is able to extend the reach and diversity of this important work. Participants build self-belief and confidence, take creative risks, develop empathy and tolerance, and feel their voices are heard, as well as developing a greater understanding and appreciation of music.

Sam Pattman, sponsorship manager for Baillie Gifford said: ‘As a proud sponsor of the arts, time and time again we have seen the benefits of programmes that have a strong focus on community engagement. This is just one of the reasons why we are proud to be SCO’s Creative Learning Partner. This ambitious five-year programme aims to reach communities across Scotland and we look forward to seeing the impact it has.’

SCO creative learning director Kirsteen Davidson Kelly added: ‘We regularly witness the many ways in which high quality musical activity enriches people’s lives, in all sorts of contexts. Thanks to this investment from Baillie Gifford, we can extend our reach and realise further potential for positive social change, improve people’s well-being and raise aspirations for young people.’

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra launches its 2019/20 season on Tuesday 12 March.