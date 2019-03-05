National Wallace Monument hosts series of lectures

A special programme of evening lectures taking a look at Scottish history and culture is set to take place at The National Wallace Monument in March and April.

Designed to both educate and entertain attendees during the landmark’s 150th anniversary year, the line-up of lectures starts on Thursday, 7 March, with The Quest for Scotland’s Heroines.

Sculptor Graciela Ainsworth, responsible for creating the Maggie Keswick Jencks bust which will be installed in the Hall of Heroes as part of the Monument’s refurbishment, will join Stirling District Tourism’s Chair Zillah Jamieson to discuss how the Scotland’s Heroines project came to be, and the fascinating process of creating busts which capture a person’s likeness and essence.

Historic advisor for the movie Outlaw King, Scott McMaster will take centre stage on 14 of March as he examines the film’s portrayal of Robert the Bruce – sharing some of the secrets of recreating Scottish history on the big screen. He will be joined by historian and TV presenter Fiona Watson, who will be there discuss her latest book, Traitor, Outlaw, King.

On the 21 March, director of conservation at Historic Environment Scotland, Dr David Mitchell, and Lyndsey Bowditch, director at design consultancy Studioarc, will share new details of the simultaneous interior and exterior refurbishment projects currently taking place at the Monument. Their talk, Building a National Icon, will address the challenges that come with preserving a historic building whilst keeping it relevant for future generations.

Anniversaries are the theme of April’s lectures, starting with Stirling District Tourism’s Ken Thomson who, on 4 April will be taking a look back at the history of the Monument and some of the less well-known facts about the story of the Victorian structure.

Later that month, on 18 April, Kirke Kook, curator at The Carnegie Birthplace Museum, will provide a fascinating insight into the life of Andrew Carnegie, 100 years following the philanthropist’s death. This will include his connections to The National Wallace Monument and his role in shaping Scottish identity.

Les Perez, general manager at Stirling District Tourism, the charity that operates The National Wallace Monument, said: ‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to this new series of special lectures – those with a passion for history and for Scottish culture, past and present, can expect some exceptionally interesting evenings, each offering a unique insight into a fascinating topic.’

Further lectures will take place at the Monument in October 2019.

The lectures will be held at the Monument’s Legends Coffee House at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £5 (£2 for The National Wallace Monument members) and include tea or coffee served on arrival. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their places in advance by emailing info@nationalwallacemonument.com.

Full details of the lecture programme can be found at nationalwallacemonument.com.

The National Wallace Monument’s interior is currently closed to visitors to accommodate extensive interior refurbishment as well as ongoing conservation work to the exterior of the building. It will reopen in spring 2019 with the promise of a brand-new visitor experience.

The National Wallace Monument commemorates the life and legacy of William Wallace, patriot, martyr and Guardian of Scotland. 2019 marks the 150th Anniversary of the opening of the distinctive Stirling attraction, which is managed and operated by Stirling District Tourism Limited.

As a registered charity, Stirling District Tourism is reliant on income from donations and admission fees to provide the facilities and services which are available to all visitors.