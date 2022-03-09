Musician’s new song is a tribute to her mum

Argyll singer-songwriter Abigail Pryde is set to release a heartfelt Americana single, There Isn’t A Book.

The track, which tugs at the heartstrings, is inspired by Abigail’s close bond with her mum and will be released on Friday 25 March in the lead up to Mother’s Day.

Abigail penned the moving track for her mum Michelle in a single evening while recording her upcoming debut album at Wee Studio on the Isle of Lewis.

The single showcases Abigail’s sweet and melodic vocals and her unique country sound, inspired by the likes of Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves and Tenille Townes. Its release is accompanied by a heartfelt music video featuring a collection of home videos that highlight special family moments.

Abigail said: ‘Growing up I really felt like I could tell my mum anything. I grew up rurally and as an only child, so my mum was really my go to for everything – whether it be friendships, heartache, life advice or simple things like how to make a great cup of tea or tie up my hair.

‘When you’re close with someone, it’s easy to forget to tell them how much you appreciate them, so when it came to writing the album, focusing on important people and moments in my life, I thought it was only fitting that I write for my mum. There Isn’t A Book is my tribute to her and I hope it will make others stop and appreciate all that their mum does for them this Mother’s Day.’

There Isn’t A Book features Abigail on vocals and fiddle, Wee Studio founder Keith Morrison on piano and guitar, and Hebridean singer-songwriter Colin Macleod on pedal steel guitar.

The single will feature on Abigail’s upcoming debut album. Due for release later this year, the Americana record will include tales of love, heartbreak and revenge.

Abigail Pryde grew up in rural Argyll, with music at the heart of her family and local traditions. Fiddle was her first instrument and she picked up her guitar playing skills and vocal stylings at home with her father, Alan.

She moved to Glasgow to pursue music at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and stayed in the city to work on her passion full-time. The songstress has written and recorded with other artists such as folk band Heron Valley and is now stepping out on her own with her upcoming debut album.

There Isn’t a Book will be available to stream and download on all major digital platforms from Friday 25 March, just ahead of Mother’s Day.

For more information, visit: www.slaintesounds.com/abigailpryde