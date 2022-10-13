Music meets mindfulness in Scottish Ensemble concerts

MINDFULNESS and music are being combined in the latest series of concerts by the Scottish Ensemble.

The ensemble’s Breathe performances will take place in Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dundee on 25-28 October.

The concerts will feature music by composers including Ludwig van Beethoven, Daniel Kidane, and Caroline Shaw.

Led by guest director Tristan Gurney, and conceived and curated by Scottish Ensemble viola player Andrew Berridge, the performers will move around in between and during pieces.

Berridge has curated the concert and will guide audiences through the performances, which will also include feedback from listeners at several points during each concert.

“During the [past] few years, we’ve been expanding our work with Maggie’s cancer support centres, taking live performances to small mindfulness groups and using music both as a tool for therapy and to provoke a conversation about how it can make us feel on a fundamental level,” Berridge explained.

“These sessions have been so richly rewarding for both our musicians and the participants that we wanted to bring this experience to the concert hall, to share our gratitude for the unique energy that live performance brings.

“Breathe is a blend of meditative listening techniques and an exploration of how we can let the music in more fully; relishing texture and resonance while the ensemble literally surrounds the audience with music.”

