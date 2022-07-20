Miss Scotland’s Ciara Harvie singing in Edinburgh

MISS Scotland finalist Ciara Harvie is singing in Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square this weekend to raise money for Smith-Magenis Syndrome Foundation UK.

The 23-year-old classical-crossover singer, who appeared on television series The Voice, will perform in the square from 1pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“Music completely changed my life, and this is the reason why I chose Smith-Magenis Syndrome Foundation UK as my charity to represent as a 2022 Miss Scotland finalist – a charity that I am proud to have been ambassador for six years,” explained Harvie.

“I discovered I could sing in my early teens, a time when I was incredibly shy and didn’t have much confidence.

“Since then, I have had the most wonderful opportunities to perform in venues here in the UK, and across the globe – a lot for a young girl who was too shy to even put her hand up in class.”

She added: “During my time performing, I met Matthew Over – a young man with Smith-Magenis Syndrome who connected with my music and made me realise how music can have such an impact on people, no matter their age, disability or background.

“Since then, I have had opportunities to visit schools and events to talk to young people about how to use their talents to help others, working hard, overcoming lack of confidence and achieving goals no matter how big or small.”

The foundation describes Smith-Magenis Syndrome as a genetic disability that results in “mild to moderate intellectual disability, delayed speech and language skills, distinctive facial features, sleep disturbances, and behavioural problems”.

