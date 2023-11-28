Listen: Hebridean Baker hoping for number one with Gaelic rendition of Auld Lang Syne

The Hebridean Baker Coinneach MacLeod is hoping for a number one hit after releasing a Gaelic rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

Previous winners of the Royal National Mòd, Coinneach and his partner Peter MacQueen have joined forces as the Hogmanay Boys to sing Air Sgàth nan Iomadh Linn.

Swapping his kitchen for the recording studio, the making of the track will be followed in a BBC Alba documentary about Coinneach which will be shown across the UK on Christmas Day.

Coinneach and Peter are hoping the song will become the first ever Gaelic track to hit number one in the charts.

‘Collaborating with Peter and this incredible team has been a dream come true, I’m proud to be sharing a song in Gaelic with the world,’ said Coinneach.

Sileas Sinclair, the maestro behind the arrangement, infuses the song with a touch of tradition.

Brian McAlpine from Session A9 ensures the production sparkles with modern charm while backing singers Claire MacLeod, Kirsty MacInnes, Jodie Beaton and Anna MacGregor feature on the song.

‘Auld Lang Syne is not just a song; it’s a global tradition,’ said Peter. ‘Air Sgàth nan Iomadh Linn is our way of honouring the spirit of Rabbie Burns and infusing it with the rich cultural heritage of the Hebrides.’

