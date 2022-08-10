First Edinburgh music map is released

VENUES, bars, record shops, and other “musical places of interest” are being featured on the first Edinburgh music map.

Around 50 locations are listed on the map, including about 20 of the city’s main music venues.

Featured venues include Sneaky Pete’s in the Cowgate, where local band Swim School launched the map.

Summerhall, the O2 Academy, and the Usher Hall are among the other places listed.

Record shops including Assai Records, Avalanche, Underground Solu’shn, and newcomer Thorne Records in Bruntsfield have also made it onto the Edinburgh music map.

Nick Stewart, owner of music venue Sneaky Pete’s, said: “Edinburgh is a music city with a rich history of great gigs by outstanding touring and local acts.

“Its nightlife is built around music culture, and it’s great to see it recognised in this map of hotspots.”

The map was put together by promoter Edinburgh Music Lovers and Forever Edinburgh, the city council’s marketing arm.

Karl Chapman – head of heritage, cultural venues, museums, and galleries at City of Edinburgh Council – added: “Our music scene was hard hit by the pandemic, and it needs support to bounce back even bigger and better.

“I’m sure the new music map will play a key role in raising awareness of and encouraging visitors and residents to explore our eclectic music scene, along with other Forever Edinburgh initiatives.”

