Edinburgh Tattoo welcomes overseas stars

INTERNATIONAL performers have arrived in Scotland ahead of the start of the Edinburgh Tattoo on Friday.

Among this year’s stars are the New Zealand Army Band, The United States Army Field Band, The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, Top Secret Drum Corps, Banda Monumental De Mexico, and Highland Divas.

The theme for the show on the castle esplanade is “Voices”, tied in with VisitScotland’s “Year of Stories” marketing campagin.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: “This year’s show, ‘Voices’, is a celebration of people across the world who, despite physical separation, continue to connect and share their voices trough spoken word, song, music, and dance.”

The tattoo runs until 27 August.

Edinburgh’s annual military tattoo began in 1950, a year after a show entitled “Something About a Soldier” had been staged at the Ross bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.

Around 22,000 people are expected to watch the show in-person, with more than 100 million people watching the tattoo on television.

Performers from more than 50 countries have taken part in the event over the past 72 years.

Five performances have also been staged overseas, most recently in Australia in 2019.

