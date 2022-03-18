Eddi Reader announces new album of unreleased songs

Light Is In The Horizon Yet is the moving first single from Scottish songstress Eddi Reader’s new album of unreleased songs entitled Light Is In The Horizon.

The single will be released on Friday 1 April exclusively at Bandcamp, with a full release to follow later in the year.

The song is one of a new collection of beloved tracks chosen by Eddi from recording sessions for her acclaimed Vagabond and Cavalier albums. Eddi penned the track after uncovering a poem called Do Not Say by Thomas Moore in an old music book which belonged to her great grandfather.

At a time when she was feeling downtrodden, Eddi leafed through the book and these words of hope fell out in front of her: Light Is In The Horizon Yet.

Eddi said: ‘I recently rediscovered a collection of unreleased songs and on listening again, I have found they are beautiful tracks that deserve to be heard.

‘This song is my prayer for us all to realise that while we still have warm blood coursing through our veins, we always have light in our horizons.

‘I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get to share it with the world and I’m so pleased I’ve been able to revisit and release this material. It comes, rather appropriately, as I look back on the last 40 years, and how my love of music and sharing it with others has been a constant driving force.’

Eddi is joined on Light Is In The Horizon by long-time collaborators and band members including drummer Roy Dodds (Fairground Attraction), Trashcan Sinatras guitarist John Douglas, songwriter and producer Boo Hewerdine, also on guitar, and Steve Hamilton on piano.

The single is her first release since Starlight (2018). Eddi, considered to be one of Scotland’s all-time greatest female voices and performers, returns to stages to celebrate 40 years of making music with a 10-date Scottish tour this April.

From her earliest years playing the folk clubs of west Scotland, to achieving huge international success with her band Fairground Attraction, Eddi’s musical direction has taken numerous unexpected twists and turns.

First rising to prominence as a backing vocalist for bands like Eurythmics and Gang of Four, Eddi then joined Fairground Attraction, who stormed the charts in the late 1980s with their debut album First of a Million Kisses. Accompanying single, Perfect, was a number one hit in the UK and earned the band ‘Best Single’ at the 1989 BRIT Awards.

Throughout her successful solo career, Eddi has released consistently great works, including highly acclaimed albums such as The Songs of Robert Burns and 2018’s Cavalier.

Over the past four decades, Eddi has been awarded four honorary degrees, an MBE, sung to millions on some of the world’s greatest concert and festival stages, and collaborated with a host of stars across a myriad of genres including folk, jazz, pop, world, punk and even classical work with various orchestras.

Light Is In The Horizon Yet will be available to buy, stream and download from Bandcamp on Friday April 1. Visit https://eddireader.bandcamp.com/.

Catch Eddi Reader as she tours Scotland in April for 40 Years Live:

● 1 April– Concert Hall, Perth

● 2 April – Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

● 3 April – Howden Park Centre, Livingstone

● 14 April – Albert Halls, Stirling

● 15 April – Memorial Hall, Lanark

● 16 April – Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries

● 19 April – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

● 21 April – Music Hall, Aberdeen

● 22 April 2022 – Motherwell Theatre, Motherwell

●23 April 2022 – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh