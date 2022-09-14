Do you enjoy Scottish music?

Scottish Field magazine is looking for a new Scottish music reviewer.

If you’re interested in reviewing Scottish music then please email Richard Bath, the magazine’s editor, on editor@scottishfield.co.uk

Alternatively, you can write to him at: Richard Bath, Editor, Scottish Field magazine, 496 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, EH5 2DL.

