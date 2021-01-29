Celtic Connections closes with special farewell concert

EUROPE’S largest winter music festival comes to an end on Tuesday with a new event.

Celtic Connections’ farewell concert, which will be broadcast online from 7.30pm, includes highlights from the virtual festival.

More than 30 concerts have been streamed as part of this year’s programme.

Performers taking part in the festival have included Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, and Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue.

The shows began streaming on 15 January, with performances available for seven days after being broadcast.

Despite the festival shifting online during the pandemic, more than 100 international promoters, agents, and record label executives have still gathered virtually for the 21st annual “Showcase Scotland” exposition, which runs alongside Celtic Connections.

