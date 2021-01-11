Online Celtic Connections opens on Friday

CELTIC Connections’ virtual festival begins on Friday, with more than 30 online performances spread across 19 days.

The programme includes concerts by artists including Blazin’ Fiddles, Kathleen MacInnes, and Shooglenifty.

Their performances were recorded in venues around Glasgow and further afield.

The festival would normally draw more than 100,000 visitors to the city during January.

Donald Shaw, creative producer for Celtic Connections, said: “The concept for a digital-first Celtic Connections was borne out of a desire to promote wellbeing and optimism amongst fellow musicians as much as it was about still being able to offer entertainment to our loyal Celtic Connections audiences during the dark nights of January.

“The resounding feeling that has come out of the recording days is a space for musicians to come back, to play again, to feel part of the community that they helped to create.”

He added: “The last time a lot of the contributing artists performed was at Celtic Connections 2020 and now they are back playing as part of the festival one year on after what has undoubtedly been the hardest year of their careers.

“We feel incredibly proud that as a festival, along with our funding partners, we have allowed for this safe space for them to play again, embrace their creativity and ultimately give them hope that there is a future for them within this industry.”

