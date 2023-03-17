BBC Scotland ‘Introducing’ shortlist unveiled

BBC Scotland Introducing revealed the eight finalists tonight for this year’s competition.

The contest shines a spotlight on up-and-coming musical talent from throughout our nation.

This year’s shortlist was unveiled this evening on BBC iPlayer: Aiitee; VLURE; Russell Stewart; Terra Kin; The Big Day; LOVE SICK; Chef; and The Queen of Harps.

Tonight’s programme on iPlayer featured a performance by each act, with the show also due to be broadcast at 11pm on Monday on the BBC Scotland television channel.

A public vote is now open to select which four acts will battle it out in front of a live audience at the final on 29 March.

The programme was presented by Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin.

“We’re ready to shine a light on some of Scotland’s up and coming talent,” said Cutkelvin.

“It’s great to give music lovers the opportunity to watch these performers before casting their vote.”

I-H added: “Last year’s winner, Bemz, had an absolutely huge year off the back of taking the award home, so I can’t wait to see what 2023’s champion goes on to do with this platform.”

The judges for this year’s competition are: Gemma Bradley and Arielle Free from BBC Radio 1; legendary singer and songwriter KT Tunstall; Sam McTrusty from Twin Atlantic; and Jack Cochrane from The Snuts.

