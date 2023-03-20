TV’s Miranda Krestovnikoff headlines Scottish Marine Fest

TELEVISION presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff has been unveiled as the star act at this year’s Scottish Marine Fest.

Krestovnikof, who rose to fame as one of the presenters on the BBC series Coast, will open the festival on 8 June.

The five-day programme runs at the Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick until 12 June.

Other events during the festival include Vicky Allan and Anna Deacon discussing their series of wild swimming books, and conservationist Caitlin Turner, who will speak about her role representing Scotland on the Youth Advisory Council for World Ocean Day.

Susan Davies, chief executive at the Scottish Seabird Centre, said: “Now in its third year, the programme is going from strength to strength, and we have an inspirational range of speakers headlining this year.

“The festival enables us through storytelling, arts, food and drink and science to help people learn more about Scotland’s incredible marine wildlife and habitats.

“Over the five days, the local community and visitors can enjoy a range of engaging events with the iconic world’s largest northern gannet colony on the Bass Rock as a backdrop.

“Behind all that we do is a very serious message about the need to act now to address the impacts of climate change and loss of nature – we aim to spark ideas about what people can individually do to help nature.”

Read more stories about bees and other creatures on Scottish Field’s wildlife pages.

Plus, don’t miss Andy Dobson’s article about black grouse in the April issue of Scottish Field magazine.