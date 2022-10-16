Art Futuro creates album award trophies

STIRLING design studio Art Futuro has been chosen to make the trophies for this week’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award.

Phil and Franziska – who are from Switzerland and now live in Stirling – were selected to make the prizes by The Design Commission.

The SAY Award will be presented at the Albert Halls on Thursday, marking the contest’s first visit to Stirling.

Local designers were invited to throw their hats into the ring earlier in the year to make the trophies.

The winner’s trophy is shaped like “a stylish Bluetooth speaker” and is made in Art Futuro’s “hallmark slate veneer”.

The other trophies follow ” a simplistic, Bauhaus-style cubic shape” and are embedded with light-emitting diodes (LEDs), so they came be used as lamps.

Hilary Goodfellow, Design Commission producer and SAY Award event manager, said: “Art Futuro’s practice combines traditional materials with technology to create outstandingly beautiful, unique objects, which are pieces of art in their own right, but also cleverly function in other ways.

“We’re delighted that they accepted our commission, and anticipate they’ll be approached to undertake many more creative collaborations when they take up their studio space in Stirling’s Cowane Centre.”

