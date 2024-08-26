More than 100,000 people attended this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival, with ticket and book sales significantly up on previous years.

Future Tense, the first Book Festival programme to unfold under new Director Jenny Niven, tackled topics including AI, the climate crisis, capitalism to the war in the Middle East, and migration.

Legendary authors including Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, Richard Osman, Dolly Alderton, Jackie Kay, James O’Brien, Elif Shafak, Louise Welsh and Marian Keyes appeared at this year’s event – at the festival’s new home.

Audiences from 55 countries joined online for pay what you can events – many of which are still available to watch.

‘We are absolutely thrilled with the success of the Book Festival this year,’ Jenny said.

‘Audiences have voted with their feet and we’ve seen full houses and brilliant, engaged crowds.

‘Debate and discussion has been relished by audiences and authors alike proving the Festival is a truly important space for people to be inspired and come together.

Edinburgh Futures Institute as a Book Festival venue has been terrific and we’re already looking at the ways we can build on what we’ve created for next year.

‘We’re looking forward to beginning conversations in the Autumn with everyone who will be part of our story in our next glorious edition.’

