Month-long cocktail festival launches in Leith

A new festival is launching this summer, transforming the Leith area of Edinburgh into a cocktail community.

Taking place from 2 August to 2 September, Leith Chill Fest will see the area’s 18 best bars offer an array of cocktails for £5 each.

From Sofi’s ‘Tropical Leith’ to Malmaison’s ‘Leith’s A Peach’, there’s a colourful cocktail concoction guaranteed to tickle your fancy.

Toast, Woodland Creatures, The Roseleaf, The Lioness of Leith, Finn & Bear and The Lord Nelson are just some of the other venues getting involved.

To take part, purchase your Chill Fest wristband for £5 at www.leithchillfest.com and keep it for the duration of the festival.

The wristband can be used as little or as often as you like, so you can sample all 16 signature cocktails throughout August and go back for your favourite whenever you fancy.

Sponsored by Leith Gin and organised by the teams behind Malmaison on The Shore and the Boda Bar Group, proceeds from Leith Chill Fest wristbands will be donated to two local charities.

These are Projekt 42, a gym and wellness centre in the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre and Citadel Youth Centre, which supports Leith’s young people with learning and leisure services.

See below the full list of bars involved in the festival, along with their signature cocktails: