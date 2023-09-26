Martin Compston’s Scottish fling up for top TV award

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh have been shortlisted for a TV award for their BBC travel series.

Scottish Fling has been nominated for ‘Best Factual Show’ at the TV Choice Awards next year, which will take place in February at The Hilton on Park Lane in London.

The programme, which aired last year, saw Greenock-born actor Martin return to his roots on a road trip with TV Presenter Phil MacHugh, highlighting the spirit of modern Scotland.

And fans have been encouraged to get behind the pair with voting open until midnight on 10 October.

Shortlist nominations will be announced at the end of October, with voting taking place from 3 November.

‘I got to go to all these fantastic places in Scotland that I’d never been to before, though I felt slightly ashamed that it took me so long to go,’ said Martin.

‘To get to do that with your pal and meet all these incredible people, it is one of the most fun times I’ve ever had on a job in my life.’

The popular BBC travel series is set to return to TV screens this Winter.

Its sequel, Norwegian Fling, will see the pair reunite as they travel across Norway to lift the lid on what can be learned from Scotland’s Scandinavian neighbours.

The six part show is a joint effort from BBC Scotland and BBC Two, produced by Scottish-based company Tern.

Earlier this year, the series scooped up a top gong at the Royal Television Society Scotland awards.

Phil said: ‘We are overjoyed to have been recognised on the listings for ‘Best Factual Show’ at the TV Choice Awards.

‘We hope we made Scotland proud by showcasing its modern culture, charismatic people, stunning places and hidden gems to the rest of the world.

‘Time now to get your votes in for us.’

