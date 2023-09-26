Cumnock Tryst: Music programme returns for October

Cumnock’s annual music festival is set to return next month.

Sir James MacMillan CBE founded The Cumnock Tryst, a four-day music festival each October, nearly ten years ago.

Taking place from 5 October until 8 October, hundreds of local groups are set to perform.

The Musical Celebration of the Coalfields will involve ten local community groups including Strings N Things, Things Tae Dae, Doon Academy Dalmellington, Robert Burns Academy Cumnock, Logan Primary School, Netherthird Primary School, The Cumnock Tryst Festival Chorus, Cumnock Youth Musical Theatre, Cumnock Area Musical Production Society and Dalmellington Brass Academy.

Under the direction of Sir James, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra will perform two concerts with these groups, totalling around 350 local people.

The Tryst has also commissioned four Ayrshire composers, Gillian Walker, Michael Murray, Electra Perivolaris and Jay Capperauld to write linking episodes between each new community song.

Sir James MacMillan said: ‘The Coalfields project has been one of the most ambitious ventures undertaken so far by The Tryst, but it represents a dream come true for me.

‘It has always been a priority for me to cast the musical net ever wider in East Ayrshire, and this substantial and sustained activity has enabled us to connect with more and more groups in our community, children and adults.

‘The idea of encouraging people to make their own music, to compose their own material, has always been at the core of The Tryst’s raison d’etre, but this has given us a unique opportunity to grow and develop our work in truly fruitful ways.

‘We really are deeply indebted to the Community Coalfields Landscape Partnership for helping to make it happen. And it all comes together with orchestral accompaniment.

‘It is very exciting to bring my friends at the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra to Cumnock for the first time.’

Nicola Benedetti CBE, Patron of the Cumnock Tryst said: ‘What a feast you have in store.

‘Another amazing line up of local, national and international musicians, all heading to Cumnock for four days of extraordinary music-making.’

