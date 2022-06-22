Marchmont House calls on stitchers to help make cape

A CAPE is being created at Marchmont House in the Borders using “flying acorns” stitched around the world.

The flying acorn is the symbol for the 1750s Palladian mansion near Greenlaw, which is now a home for artists and makers.

The “Cape of Creative Courage” is being pieced together by textile artist Louise Gardiner, who was diagnosed with stage-four clear cell ovarian cancer after being commissioned to create the work by Marchmont House owner Hugo Burge.

“It’s a project about hope, courage, strength and all the qualities that we associate with the acorns and oak trees,” explained Gardiner.

“It’s also about inspiration that grows from a tiny seed, about finding the courage to start something new, finding your creative voice, and connecting to the community.”

She added: “The cape is incredibly relevant to me now.

“Hugo commissioned me some time ago – six months later, I was diagnosed with cancer, which rather put a halt to any progress.

“It was all looking incredibly bleak until I found an immunotherapy trial for women with ovarian cancer, which has, so far, saved my life.

“It’s shrunk the cancer all over my body – it lasts 18 months and there are six months to go.”

