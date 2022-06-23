Kilt fitting hits the road to New York and Toronto

A KILT fitting service is returning to New York this autumn, after making a new stop in Toronto.

Members of staff from Glasgow-based MacGregor & MacDuff will visit the Canadian city for the first time from 28 September to 2 October.

They will then head to the Big Apple on 5-9 October.

This year’s trip includes a simultaneous “father and son” fitting – with the father in Glasgow and the son in New York.

The firm’s maiden venture to New York took place in September 2019, with the pandemic interrupting its planned return.

Once measurements are taken and customers have selected from the 4,000 tartans available, the kilts are made at the company’s base back in Scotland.

Monique McPhie, head of marketing at MacGregor & MacDuff, said: “To say we are excited about our international kilt fittings would be an understatement.

“We can’t wait to see our friends in New York and make new ones in Toronto.

“With all of the delays over the [past] few years, it feels amazing to finally be able to take tartan to the world once again.”

The company already runs similar kilt fitting events in London and Manchester.

