Life on Our Planet in Concert: Netflix show comes to Glasgow with Royal Scottish National Orchestra

The groundbreaking Netflix show Life on Our Planet will come to life on the big screen alongside the Royal Scottish National Orchestra next month.

The Netflix show, of the same name and was narrated by Morgan Freeman, tells the story of life unfolding through its most pivotal moments – from the first single-celled life form to the first animals to move out from the sea and onto land, to the first creatures to take flight.

Now the extraordinary big screen experience with one of the UK’s finest orchestras is coming to Glasgow with the RSNO – who appear on the original Netflix series soundtrack – as part of a UK tour.

Scottish composer Lorne Balfe, whose credits include The Crown, Top Gun Maverick, Sherwood and Mission Impossible, has spent two year produces the score.

Through the music Lorne mirrors the evolution of life on Earth, through collaborations with specialists in ancient instruments like Pedro Eustache, who played the bone flute, (one of the earliest known instruments).

Abraham Cupeiro brings the haunting sounds of the karnyx, a Celtic trumpet from the Iron Age, to the score.

In keeping with the high tech imagery on screen, Lorne didn’t just stop at ancient sounds.

He also processed these raw, historical tones through modern techniques, such as warping, pitching, and layering them with orchestral instruments and synthesizers.

Life on Our Planet in Concert will be at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on 10 October. Tickets can be bought here.

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.