The Good Books, Angie Spoto: ‘I re-read The Hobbit and fell in love with it all over again’

Angie Spoto on the book she recommends to everyone, reading the books of her childhood to her son, and her favourite place to read.

The first book I remember reading:

Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of Rings – I read them so fast when I was a kid. I couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous world Tolkien created. I just wanted to be there all the time. I recently read The Hobbit to my son, and I fell in love with it all over again. Reading that book is like going on an adventure in an ancient forest.

A book I recommend to everyone:

The Hacienda by Isabel Canas – this book is the perfect blend of gothic, romance and historical. The writing is so lush and evocative. There was definitely a moment where I couldn’t read this at night, but it’s more creepy than scary – just how I like my horror. You’ll fall in love with the characters, too.

The best books I have read in this year:

The Last Unicorn by Peter Beagle (a gorgeous fairy tale with Lud-In-The-Mist vibes), Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas (a pacey YA romance steeped in Latin American folklore), and Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (an absolutely delightful graphic novel about a girl who wants to be a witch).

A book I didn’t finish/enjoy:

A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon. I think contemporary ‘cosy’ romance like this just isn’t for me, despite its fantasy elements. I have been reading more ‘light’ novels as of late, but I prefer something richer like the Emily Wilde books.

An author that has inspired me:

Ursula Le Guin. She’s such a brilliant writer who has crafted stories across science fiction and fantasy that just stick with you. Every year, I re-read the Earthsea series, and although it was originally written for children, these books just get better and better with (my) age. She was also a thoughtful and erudite speaker and thinker who was ahead of her time.

My favourite place to read:

In my cosy home office (think: mushroom décor, lots of books, sheepskin rugs, and a gorgeous old oak school desk) or else my favourite coffee shop not far from the sea, where I always get myself a perfect oat flat white.

The Bone Diver by Angie Spoto is published on 10 October in hardback (£16.99) by Black & White Publishing Ltd., part of Bonnier Books UK.

