LA’s Scots stars celebrated at a special Burns Bash

If ever there was a Burns Supper to be at, then it was most definitely this one.

Last week, a star-studded Burns Bash was held in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows to raise funds for BAFTA LA’s Scottish Scholarships, which provide financial support to Scottish students studying the creative arts in the United States.

Hosted by Sir Tom and Lady Marion Hunter, TV showbiz presenter Ross King MBE, Chantal Rickards and Daniel Bee, the event brought together stars of the stage and screen, BAFTA patrons and other special guests as they celebrated Robert Burns’ legacy while raising money for a great cause.

A number of TV stars were in attendance, including Lesley King from Downton Abbey, Outlander hero Sam Heughan, and Tony Currie, currently starring in Netflix film Outlaw King, and who impressed as Vincent van Gogh in Doctor Who.



Businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter and BAFTA LA CEO Chantal Rickards