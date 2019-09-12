Curated jewellery collections at the Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery routinely hosts exhibitions by outstanding jewellers from Scotland, the UK and around the world.

Dorothy Hogg MBE is one such artist, who first exhibited at The Gallery in 1994, and states: ‘The Scottish Gallery has a remarkable track record of recognising and supporting talent over a career, which is unique in the changing world of galleries and to be much cherished.’

This September, The Scottish Gallery exhibits Jacqueline Lillie’s exhibition The Viennese Jeweller; a collection of innovative, sculptural jewellery created from antique glass beads and mixed media.

The beads are painstakingly transformed into incredible necklaces and earrings – the glass transformed from its hard, delicate original state into flexible, brightly coloured pieces.

The use of antique beads means that each colour is in limited supply; ensuring that every piece is as unique in colour as it is in form.

There is a large collection of contemporary jewellery waiting to be discovered in The Gallery and on The Scottish Gallery website – by artists that may be unfamiliar alongside some of the best-established jewellers in the country, including Malcolm Appleby and iconic jeweller Wendy Ramshaw.