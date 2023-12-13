James Cosmo, Sally Magnusson and Jackie Kay to feature at Winter Words Festival
James Cosmo, Sally Magnusson, Jackie Kay, and David Greig are set to appear at Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Winter Words Festival.
The 20th edition of the festival will be held from 8-11 February and will feature entertaining conversations and performances.
Broadcaster Sally Magnusson will be in conversation with the journalist Magnus Linklater about her new novel Music in the Dark, while author and theatre critic Allan Radcliffe will discuss his new book, The Old Haunts, a wistful coming-of-age story which paints a tender portrait of grief in all its complexities.
On 10 February the theatre will be hosting An Audience with James Cosmo.
Having appeared in over 130 films and TV shows, including Highlander, Braveheart, Trainspotting, Troy, Game of Thrones and His Dark Materials, actor James Cosmo will be in conversation about his long and illustrious career in film and television.
It will be followed by a tasting of his STORYMAN whisky.
Diarist Chris Mullin will talk about his book Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin? Diaries 2010-2022 which gives his take on the twelve turbulent years since he left Parliament as a Labour MP.
And poet Jackie Kay will be in conversation with Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman about her illustrious career.
The theme of the Scottish outdoors and nature will feature strongly in this year’s festival as Catherine Moorehead will give a talk about her book Mountain Guru – The Life of Doug Scott which explores the life of one of the greatest mountaineers in history.
Acclaimed author and presenter of BBC One Scotland’s From the Sky, James Crawford will return to the festival to talk about his book, Wild History: Journeys into Lost Scotland.
Annie Worsley will discuss her acclaimed book Windswept which tells the story of what happened when she decided to trade in a busy life in academia to take on a croft on the west coast of Scotland.
BBC journalist Neil Ansell will be talking about his book The Last Wilderness: A Journey into Silence, which is set amongst the wildlife in the Scottish Highlands.
Dr Kerri Andrews will be discussing her book Way Makers, the follow-up to the best-selling Wanderers, and the first anthology of women’s writing about walking, and Dougie Strang talks about his journey through the Scottish Highlands to follow a series of folktales and myths to the places in which they are set in his book The Bone Cave.
Making a welcome return to Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be acclaimed Scottish playwright David Greig who will be talking about his debut novel Columba’s Bones which explores a fascinating clash of cultures and religions that played an important part in the shaping of Scotland.
For tickets and further information call the Box Office team on 01796 484626 or visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com/winterwords
Don’t miss the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.