James Cosmo, Sally Magnusson and Jackie Kay to feature at Winter Words Festival

James Cosmo, Sally Magnusson, Jackie Kay, and David Greig are set to appear at Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Winter Words Festival.

The 20th edition of the festival will be held from 8-11 February and will feature entertaining conversations and performances.

Broadcaster Sally Magnusson will be in conversation with the journalist Magnus Linklater about her new novel Music in the Dark, while author and theatre critic Allan Radcliffe will discuss his new book, The Old Haunts, a wistful coming-of-age story which paints a tender portrait of grief in all its complexities.

On 10 February the theatre will be hosting An Audience with James Cosmo.

Having appeared in over 130 films and TV shows, including Highlander, Braveheart, Trainspotting, Troy, Game of Thrones and His Dark Materials, actor James Cosmo will be in conversation about his long and illustrious career in film and television.

It will be followed by a tasting of his STORYMAN whisky.

Diarist Chris Mullin will talk about his book Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin? Diaries 2010-2022 which gives his take on the twelve turbulent years since he left Parliament as a Labour MP.

And poet Jackie Kay will be in conversation with Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman about her illustrious career.

The theme of the Scottish outdoors and nature will feature strongly in this year’s festival as Catherine Moorehead will give a talk about her book Mountain Guru – The Life of Doug Scott which explores the life of one of the greatest mountaineers in history.