Highland games postponed until bicentenary

The organisers of the annual Inverness Highland Games confirmed today that they have decided to cancel the event in 2021 – but aim to return for its bicentenary next year.

The Inverness Highland Games committee said that the ongoing uncertainty around what COVID restrictions might be in place by the date of the event left them with no choice but to cancel this year.

Angus Dick, chair of Inverness Highland Games committee, said: ‘We are very disappointed to have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event until 2022.

‘When we took everything into consideration there were just too many variables and uncertainties due to the pandemic to allow us to plan safely.’

The 2022 Inverness Highland Games marks the bicentenary of the games and are due to take place the weekend of July 155 2022.

Angus concluded: ‘He are already gearing up for the bicentenary event and look forward to welcoming everyone back to that celebration of Highland Games in Inverness.’