Hippfest celebrates a decade of its silent film event

Scotland’s annual silent film festival, Hippfest, returns online next week.

HippFest runs from Wednesday 17 – Sunday 21 March with a packed programme featuring Hollywood heart-throbs and mysterious femme-fatales; epic odysseys and silent comedies; world-class musical accompaniment and streamed playlists; live Q&As and a whole host of interactive activities.

Just announced is the addition of A Kiss From Mary Pickford (1927) a rare Russian comedy, about film-fan worship – which will screen just before the Closing Film: the world premiere of a new restoration of Sparrows, starring Mary Pickford herself, with a specially commissioned soundtrack by Taylor and Cameron Graves.

Other highlights include Marlene Dietrich in The Woman Men Yearn For, with accompaniment from Frame Ensemble; silent-era sex-symbol Rudolph Valentino in The Eagle with piano accompaniment from composer, broadcaster and HippFest favourite Neil Brand (presenter of BBC Sound of TV, BBC Sound of Musicals).

Affectionately known as ‘HippFest’ the annual festival is run by Falkirk Community Trust, and since its launch in 2011, has showcased over 220 films, with screenings taking place in over 40 locations from Bologna to Bo’ness. This year the Festival will cover even more ground as it moves online for the first time, with the full programme of films and talks available to view in the UK, Europe and North America.

The 10th programme is as packed and as varied as ever. A Festival Pass for this year’s HippFest costs £20 adult (£5 concession) and will give you access to the full programme online. With so much on offer this year, here are a few events you might have missed.

Body and Soul (1925), Wednesday 17 March, 6.40pm.

Paul Robeson – the first African American actor to achieve international star status – made his screen debut in this audacious, all-Black cast melodrama, directed and produced by Oscar Micheaux – the silent era’s most successful Black filmmaker. With an original score from internationally acclaimed jazz musician Wycliffe Gordon performed by his 18 piece jazz orchestra

Grass: A Nation’s Battle for Life (1925), Thursday 18 March, 7.10pm.

First feature by the dynamic directing duo behind King Kong. Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack tell the jaw-dropping story of a tribe of nomads in Iran known as the Bakhtiari, and their epic trek with half-a-million animals across impossible terrain to reach summer pasture.

Underground (1928), Friday 19 March, 2.05pm.

A thrilling tale of romance, jealousy and murder transporting you to the bustling tube system beneath the lively streets, pubs, and parks of 1920s London. Musical accompaniment composed by Neil Brand, performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Timothy Brock.Silent film fans with limited access to the internet can request a dual edition DVD/Blu-ray disc copy of Underground (1928) with Neil Brand’s score, including an illustrated booklet and bonus film material, by emailing hippfest@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.uk. Available on a first come first served basis.

Prix De Beauté (1930), Saturday 20 March, 2.10pm.

Iconic star of the silent era – Louise Brooks – lights up the role of Lucienne, a spirited, carefree, working woman who enters a beauty contest and is introduced to the alluring world of fame and the freedom it affords. Chafing under the disapproval of her idealistic but controlling boyfriend she is torn between the tantalising glimpse of glamour and a life of domesticity. This film has limited viewing capacity, so be sure to book and register your interest in this title early. Musical score composed and performed by Stephen Horne.

A Kiss From Mary Pickford (Potselui Meri Pikford) (1927), Sunday 21 March, 2.30pm.

A late addition to the HippFest programme, the film sits alongside Chess Fever for a double bill of Russian silent comedies. The USSR visit undertaken by Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford in 1926 is spun into this entertaining Soviet satire about tinsel town and stardom.

Alison Strauss, festival director (Falkirk Community Trust) said: ‘I am delighted to present our tenth HippFest… a year later than we originally planned but no less of a milestone! We are looking forward to welcoming back all the many fans of HippFest and to throwing open the virtual cinema doors for audiences joining us for the first time.

‘It’s exciting to think that more people might take the plunge because attendance this year is as easy as turning up in your own front room; plus all the silent films have inter-titles, all the pre-recorded Festival events are captioned in English, and the live Q&As will have BSL and live captioning, making the programme accessible for people who are D/deaf or hard-of-hearing.

‘Whilst we will miss all being together under the star-studded ceiling of the Hippodrome we have tried to create a comparable cocktail of screenings with music, workshops, events and activities to sweep everyone up in the marvellous magic of early cinema. If dressing up is your thing, go for it! If you like mingling with other festival-goers, dive in to our virtual festival hub! However you do HippFest we’re sure you’ll have a great time.’

Elaina Friedrichsen, Mary Pickford Foundation said: ‘The Mary Pickford Foundation is pleased to have HippFest 2021 premiere the newly restored and digitally mastered film, Sparrows. Sparrows was restored on film by the Library of Congress with all digital work completed by the Mary Pickford Foundation.

‘Since Sparrows is known for its stunning visuals, the Foundation worked hard to ensure that audiences today can enjoy it in all its splendor. The Mary Pickford Company commissioned an original, orchestral score by the Graves Brothers, which was produced and recorded at the Savannah Studios in Los Angeles.’

Neil Brand, composer, writer, and broadcaster said: ‘I have been deeply involved with HippFest from the start, and watched it grow over the years into a major force both for the locality and the world of early film. Like every other venue-based event it has been knocked for six by COVID, yet its online programme has been met with universal excitement and anticipation and attracted online audiences from all over the world to Bo’ness.

‘I am so delighted to be involved again this year, and can’t wait until time and vaccines allow me back on that stage before a packed, supportive HippFest audience. Until then, enjoy the show from the comfort of home, folks, and meet some of silent cinema’s greatest stars and most dazzling films.’

Festival Passes to this year’s HippFest are £20 adult / £5 concessions and are available via www.hippfest.co.uk. Films will be ‘live’ online from the time stated in the programme and will be available to stream for 48 hours after.