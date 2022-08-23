FRINGE REVIEW: “Six stories”

Six Stories – Venue 43: theSpace @ Symposium Hall – Amphitheatre – 10.40pm

IN THIS stunning performance presented by the Korean Cultural Centre, Korean band WeMu forged together different instruments and rituals, combining tradition and modern music to break down shamanic customs into “six stories”. Each song was introduced by one of the band members along with its spiritual intention.

Each musician was incredibly talented and the joy of performing was prevalent in their onstage presence and smiles and applause for their fellow band members.

Traditional Korean instruments were used such as the buk (Korean drum) played powerfully by Yoonman Kim, while Chanwoo Lee played the piri, a reed instrument made out of bamboo. Hyunjik Kim held the audience’s attention with his phenomenal performance on the violin and Joohwa Park proved that she has mastered the keyboard. Vocalist Songji Kim was memorising, both her stage presence and hauntingly beautiful Korean vocals had all eyes drawn towards her every movement. Each person and instrument worked harmoniously together, creating a unique (at least to the West) and extraordinary performance.

The one drawback of this show was its late performance time (10.40pm) and it showed with the unfortunately small crowd. If they return next year, I hope they are given an earlier time slot as this is an unforgettable show worthy of all the love and attention the Fringe can muster. I’ll definitely be keeping my eyes peeled for WeMu in the future.

4.5 STARS

