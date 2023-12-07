Former US marine takes over Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has appointed a former US marine to take charge of the world famous event.

Jason Barrett is the event’s new CEO having having originally joined the Tattoo three years ago. He takes over rom Major General Buster Howes, who stood down following this August’s incredible show, Stories.

Originally from Colorado, Jason has the military in his blood, having served for both the US and UK militaries.

He served for 20 years as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps, where he held leadership positions involved in high-level strategic planning and on active service with the UK Royal Marines.

Jason retired from the Marine Corps as Lieutenant Colonel in 2010 having led over 1,000 marines with $150 million in assets.

He then spent over 10 years in the hospitality industry before joining the Tattoo.

‘It’s a huge honour to be appointed as CEO and I’m excited to continue to work closely with such an incredibly talented team as we unlock the full potential of the Tattoo,’ Jason said. ‘My relationship with this wonderful country has lasted over 26 years as my wife is from Linlithgow.

‘This, coupled with my wartime service with the British Forces, amounts to a special bond with Scotland, the British Military and the Tattoo. I am humbled to be charged with helping carry this great institution forward.

‘Creativity is key for me not only in how we deliver a spectacular Show, but also in our thinking as a brand and as a business which runs year-round. Investing in our bright future will help people achieve great things.

‘A huge part of this is of course our status as a charity and ambition to increase our charitable donations as well as ensuring we have a best-in-class customer experience for fans who travel from across the globe to see the Tattoo.

‘Buster led us brilliantly post-Covid, which puts us in a strong position to build the Tattoo. We want to continue to wow audiences not only in Edinburgh but also internationally, with our ambitions to tour and spread the magic of the Tattoo as a major focus for the future.’

Jason’s appointment comes following a successful 2023 for the Tattoo, with more than 200,000 attendees on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade across August.

With planning for the 2024 Show Journeys well underway, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is expecting another strong turnout.

Journeys will transport audiences on an international cultural journey, bringing together the voices and stories that connect the worldwide company of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. W

ith the Royal Navy taking on the role of lead service, the show will take crowds on a journey through time, celebrating the tides of change.

Returning to the Case Esplanade will be Tattoo favourites, from the Massed Pipes and Drums to the emotive Lone Piper, alongside the culture and vibrance of an international cast.

Bill Morris, Chair of the Tattoo Board at the Tattoo, said: ‘I’d like to thank Buster for all his efforts in guiding the Tattoo brilliantly through unprecedented challenges with the global pandemic.

‘We’re immensely grateful for his huge contribution to bring the iconic Show back to the Castle Esplanade, rejuvenated and stronger than ever.

‘As we look to the future, we are hrilled to welcome Jason as CEO. The role of CEO of the Tattoo is unique but with his mix of military and business experience, it’s the perfect fit for him.’

