‘Flock to the Show’ hits the road

MORE than 35 sheep sculptures will travel through Scotland in April and May as part of the “Flock to the Show” public art trail.

The sculptures were commissioned by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) – the body that organises the Royal Highland Show – in order to promote the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships, which take place at the show on 22-25 June.

Artists who designed a sheep include Charlotte Brayley from Comrie – whose art project, which was based on her pet sheep, Alan, helped pay for her wedding – and Megan Reilly from Hamliton, who designed the “Shepherds Delight” sheep and has painted more than 1,000 murals during her career.

Jim Warnock, chairman of the RHASS, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing our flock out and about across Scotland.

“Not only does ‘Flock to the Show’ celebrate the return of the Golden Shears to the Royal Highland Show, but it will also shine a spotlight on some important causes in the agricultural and rural sectors.

“We hope that everyone will get involved and pay a visit to our flock when they arrive in your region – with such a brilliant and diverse range of designs from talented artists, visitors won’t be disappointed.”

