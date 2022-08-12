First Edinburgh Deaf Festival opens today

THE maiden Edinburgh Deaf Festival is getting underway today.

More than 100 performances will be staged over the next ten days.

The festival is designed to appeal to both deaf and hearing audiences.

Award-winning mime artist DeafMimo, Mae Al-Kalamchi from the children’s magic show Once Upon A Raindrop, and comedian Gavin Lilley helped to launch the programme.

They were joined by deaf actor, British sign language (BSL) user, and festival ambassador Nadia Nadarajah.

Lilley said: “It’s an honour to have been asked to come to Edinburgh to take part in the festival. I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences of navigating the hearing world.

“I hope my show will give people some insights, perhaps a little education – but above everything else that it will entertain.”

The festival has been organised by Edinburgh-based charity Deaf Action.

Philip Gerrard, the charity’s chief executive, said: “This has been three years in the planning, so it’s great that it’s finally here.

“I’ve been watching the rehearsals and that’s made me even more excited about what’s to come.

“We’re really looking forward to putting on great shows for audiences, and also to providing opportunities for deaf performers – giving them the chance to entertain at the first festival of its kind to be held in Scotland.”

