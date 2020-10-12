Finalists unveiled for Scots Language Awards

VOTING has opened in the finals of the Scots Language Awards 2020.

Celebrations will begin on Friday 23 October with an online evening performance by the Iona Fyffe Trio, with Fyffe herself nominated in the Scots performer of the year category.

A wee gaitherin will be held from 11am to 5pm the following day, with the awards presented at 8pm.

Performers Gerda Stevenson, Gary Robertson, Shona Donaldson, and Jim Malcolm will provide entertainment during the ceremony, which will be hosted by broadcaster Alistair Heather.

Simon Thoumire, director of organiser Hands Up For Trad, said: “I’m so thrilled at the calibre of this year’s incredible nominees for 2020’s Scots Language Awards, which in all ways are reflective of the pivots taking place within culture due to lockdown.”

A full list of nominees in each category and details of how to vote can be found on the awards’ website.

