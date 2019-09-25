The lochs of the Borders, Fife and the capital

The Loch of the Lowes to Loch Leven feature in the next episode of Paul Murton’s Grand Tour of Scotland’s Lochs.

Programme five sees Paul’s loch-hopping journey across Scotland reach the quiet lochs of the Borders, explores the lochs of Scotland’s capital, and crosses over the Forth to discover the forgotten lochs of Fife.

From St Mary’s Loch, Paul’s route takes him through Borders sheep country. Here he learns dog handling techniques at a school for sheep dogs, and then heads to some man-made lochs in the Moorfoot Hills, where he hears tell of hidden treasure.

In Edinburgh he discovers the story of a Dutch-speaking Scottish minister on skates and goes in search of a lost river and two long-vanished lochs in the heart of the city.

Crossing the Firth of Forth, Paul travels around the industrial lochs of the old Fife coal field before walking in the footsteps of Mary Queen of Scots on a haunted island in Loch Leven.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs continues on Monday, 30 September at 7.30pm on BBC One Scotland.