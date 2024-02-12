Scottish chefs to star in BBC’s Great British Menu
Kevin Dalgleish, chef-patron of Amuse in Aberdeen, and Calum Montgomery, chef-patron of Edinbane Lodge on the Isle of Skye, will be returning to screens on for their second TV appearance on Great British Menu.
The pair will be representing Scotland, along with Ajay Kumar, chef-patron of Swadish by Ajay Kumar, and David Millar, executive chef at Jupiter Artland in the nineteenth season of the BBC cooking show.
‘Starring on Great British Menu last year was one of the highlights of my career, so when I was asked to compete again this year, I jumped at the chance,’ said Kevin.
‘I’ve been a huge fan of the programme ever since it first aired, and it has been such a joy to compete against such a seriously talented group of Scottish chefs
‘The support I received from customers, locals, and the general public last year was astonishing, and I’m really looking forward to everyone at home watching my journey on the show for the second time around.
‘This year’s brief was The Olympic and Paralympics, which was so much fun to play around with, and tie into Scottish sporting history.
‘I’m looking forward to people seeing my creative interpretation of the theme through dishes that showcase Scotland’s natural larder.’
Calum Montgomery added: ‘This year’s theme was an exciting one and gave me the opportunity to be creative in producing exciting dishes to showcase Scotland’s natural larder of which I am so proud.
‘It’s been a pleasure to be back in the Great British Menu kitchens, it’s always a challenge under the pressures of the lights and cameras and such as a world away from my kitchen on the Isle of Skye.
‘It was great to share the kitchen with such talented chefs across Scotland and I’m looking forward to the public and our loyal customers watching the story unfold.’
The first episode of the Scottish regional heat is set to air on 13 February, at 8pm on BBC Two.