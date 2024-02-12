Scottish chefs to star in BBC’s Great British Menu

Kevin Dalgleish, chef-patron of Amuse in Aberdeen, and Calum Montgomery, chef-patron of Edinbane Lodge on the Isle of Skye, will be returning to screens on for their second TV appearance on Great British Menu.

The pair will be representing Scotland, along with Ajay Kumar, chef-patron of Swadish by Ajay Kumar, and David Millar, executive chef at Jupiter Artland in the nineteenth season of the BBC cooking show.

‘Starring on Great British Menu last year was one of the highlights of my career, so when I was asked to compete again this year, I jumped at the chance,’ said Kevin.

‘I’ve been a huge fan of the programme ever since it first aired, and it has been such a joy to compete against such a seriously talented group of Scottish chefs

‘The support I received from customers, locals, and the general public last year was astonishing, and I’m really looking forward to everyone at home watching my journey on the show for the second time around.