Watch: Runrig farewell concert come turned into a film

They played their final concert to devoted fans at Stirling Castle in 2018, but now Runrig’s farewell has been immortalised in a new film.

The Last Dance, an emotional telling of their final concert, will be released in April to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary year.

A documentary exploring their humble beginning from the Isle of Skye in the 1970s to worldwide success will also be released.

There Must Be A Place tells how the band, inspired by the language and history of the Western Isles, took Gaelic culture from the dance halls of the Highlands to massive arenas around the globe.

They provided the soundtrack to an era when Scotland rediscovered its roots and its confidence.

Packed with never-before-seen footage and photographs from the band’s private archives, it charts the unlikely rise of a ragtag band of friends who would go on to become Scotland’s House Band: Runrig.

In The Last Dance, audiences can share the moment when Runrig devotees from over 20 countries arrived in Stirling to sing and dance the night away.

The concert includes spellbinding live versions of hits like Going Home, signing off with an incredible acapella version of Heart Of Olden Glory, and has a particular poignancy following the death of frontman Bruce Guthro in September last year.

There will also be a series of one-off screenings in selected cinemas across Scotland, starting at Eden Court Inverness on 13 February.

See www.conic.film/runrig for cinema listings and for details of where to watch the films.