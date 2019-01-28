More fishy tales from the port of Peterhead

The real life story of working in Peterhead continues tonight on BBC One Scotland with the third episode of Fish Town.

James Cosmo is the narrator of Fish Town, which features the real-life stories of people working on land and at sea to put the fish on our plates.

In tonight’s episode, the Peterhead boat Amity is on its way to a fishing ground near the Shetland Isles when it runs into trouble.

Something is tangled in the propeller. As night falls, skipper Phil Reid puts a waterproof camera over the side to try to work out what’s causing the problem, but it’s too dark to see. If he can’t fix the problem, the Amity might have to be towed back to port without catching a single fish.

But he manages to clear the obstruction and make it to his fishing ground. After weeks of poor fishing, Phil and his Filipino crew need a good catch but the fishprove elusive.

Small catches mean less money at the end of the trip for both Phil and his crew, and while Filipino crewman Mikko’s cooking lifts the mood, the hauls don’t improve. After days at sea, Phil decides to land his catch in Lerwick, in the Shetland Isles, to get the best price for it.

Fish Town will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland, from 7.30-8.00pm.