Moomins land on Tiree tomorrow for Sea Change Film Festival

THE island of Tiree will welcome back the Sea Change Film Festival tomorrow to celebrate female filmmakers – and the Moomins.

The festival begins with a two-day development lab at which experienced filmmakers will inspire participants.

Confirmed speakers include: Melanie Iredale from Birds Eye Films; Milia Mokkola from Finland’s Midnight Sun Film Festival; Catharine Des Forges from the Independent Cinema Office; Ros Cranston from the British Film Institute (BFI) Archive; and Lindsey Dryden from Little By Little Films.

Jen Skinner, the festival’s director and director of Screen Argyll, said: “We are so excited to bring people back together in person for this year’s Sea Change.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Finnish Institute to bring you a celebration of Tove Jansson and her Moomins.

“Tove’s work was inspired by nature on a remote island – the island of Tiree is the perfect place to explore it further.

“There will be workshops, talks, lots of fantastic films and of course our daily swim.

“We have so many amazing directors attending either in person or virtually this year.”

She added: “All of the films in our programme are directed by women – our opening night event, Journey to the Isles, from HippFest, celebrates Hebridean culture, landscape, and stories, setting the scene for the weekend.

“We have a Moomin family trail and lots of opportunities to see them in action.

“We will be welcoming the screenwriter of Tove, Eeva Putro, who will be running a masterclass on writing for film.

“We will travel with Tove and her partner across Japan, we will spend time in Finland, Portugal, France, returning to Scotland for a dance and a walk along the beach.”

