‘Dàna: Scotland’s Wild Side’ returns to BBC Alba

ADVENTURER Coinneach Rankin returns to BBC Alba tonight for a second series of “Dàna: Scotland’s Wild Side”.

The rock climber and runner will climb some of Scotland’s most dramatic mountains during the four-part series.

Beginning on the uninhabited island of Mingulay in the Outer Hebrides, Rankin will be joined by fellow climber Nicky Brierley.

In the second episode, Rankin teams up with Matt Glenn to tackle the Isle of Skye’s Cuillin Ridge.

The Isle of Arran is the setting for episode three, before Owen Sinclair joins Rankin to visit the island of Rona.

“Filming for the second series of ‘Dàna: Scotland’s Wild Side’ was an incredible experience, but was not without its challenges,” explained Rankin.

“The iconic Cuillin Ridge, explored in episode two, has always been an irresistible pull to myself and many other mountaineers, drawn by the mystique and challenge of these incredible peaks.

“It’s a privilege to be able to explore these locations and, hopefully, give people a unique view of this country’s landscape along the way.”

The series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

