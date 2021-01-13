Fans are tuning in for Doric TV

MORE than 500 people have joined Doric TV, an online community that was launched in August to promote the culture of the North-East.

Presenter Jill McWiliam has interviewed a broad range of stars for her videos, including percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, singer Iona Fyfe, and “kilted chef” Craig Wilson.

McWilliam, who runs the website with Gordon Mackay, reached the finals of the Business Women Scotland Awards for setting up Doric TV.

She said: “Doric TV hopes to interview more visionaries and positive thinkers, who normally wouldn’t get a chance to be showcased.

“The site runs on goodwill, with no funding, proving that – with a little enthusiasm and a lot of hard work – ordinary people can have their own TV station.”

McWilliam’s wider Doric Future website attracted viewers from around the world during last spring’s lockdown.

