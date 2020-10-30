Doric presenter shortlisted for social impact award

A CHAMPION of Doric language and culture has been shortlisted for a national prize.

Filmmaker Jill McWilliam, who runs the Doric Future website, has made the shortlist in the “social impact of the year” category at the Business Women Scotland Awards.

The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on 6 November.

McWilliam reached an international audience during lockdown with her videos about Aberdeenshire.

