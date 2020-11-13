Edinburgh’s ‘Digital Diwali’ marks ‘triumph of light’

EDINBURGH’S Diwali celebrations are moving online this year, with two hours of dance and music kicking off at 5pm on Sunday.

The programme includes music from Edinburgh’s own Ajay Dixit, classical Indian dance by Bharatiya Ashram from Dundee, fusion dance from Edinburgh’s Dance Ihayami and songs by African Connections.

The climax will feature the Odissi dance presented by Indian group Srjan Ensemble, followed by a display of “virtual fireworks”.

The city centre has hosted Diwali celebrations since 2015.

Rajnish Singh, president of Edinburgh Diwali, said: “In this time of darkness, we believe it is even more important to celebrate the triumph of light and of good over evil.

“While we cannot come together in the city centre this year to celebrate Diwali, we can come together with our own families in our own homes to watch the celebrations together virtually.

“Edinburgh’s ‘Digital Diwali’ is free to watch and we hope that Edinburgh’s residents from all cultures and communities will join our celebrations on Sunday evening.”

