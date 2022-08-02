Edinburgh’s Christmas unveils plans

IT MAY only be August, but Edinburgh’s Christmas is today sharing plans for its festivities.

Markets will return to the Mound precinct, East Princes Street Gardens, and West Princes Street Gardens.

New sites are also proposed, with a “Scottish market” on Castle Street and an “artisan market” across High Street and West Parliament Square, both subject to planning permission.

“Santa Land” will return to the foot of Castle Rock in West Princes Street Gardens.

Organisers said they hope “the UK’s largest free city-centre light trail will be delivered, alongside the Christmas market and other rides and attractions”.

Discounted tickets are being offered to primary schools in the city, so that classes can visit Edinburgh’s Christmas.

Angels Event Experience (AEE), the company selected by Edinburgh City Council to run the city’s Christmas markets for at least the next three years, is now accepting applications from businesses that want to run stalls in the markets.

The firm said it “would particularly like to host local Edinburgh businesses and food and drink providers”, and that “artisans who are not able to take part the whole season” could use “pop-up stores”.

David Kohlert, managing director at AEE, said: “Our track record in delivering markets and festivals across Europe [is] a recipe for success.

“We look forward to evolving the Edinburgh’s Christmas concept over the next three years, putting Edinburgh’s community at the heart of the event.

“Over time, we look forward to partnering with local charities and associations, providing them with a stage to promote their work alongside the Winter Festival.”

AEE said its team had supplied and managed the market for previous Edinburgh Winter events for the past eight years and had also run the Angels Christmas Market within the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in London.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.