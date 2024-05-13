Edinburgh International Film Festival: Saoirse Ronan to be on the red carpet as The Outrun is premiered

Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan will open this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival with the UK premiere of a new film based on Orcadian writer Amy Liptrot’s memoir The Outrun.

The Brooklyn actress has already been praised for her performance in the film following previous premieres at the Sundance film festivals.

The book describes Amy’s return to her native Orkney to rebuild her life after a decade in London where she has slipped into drug and alcohol addiction.

Ronan, who also co-produced the film, is expected on the EIFF red carpet with Amy and director Nora Fingscheidt for the UK premiere.

‘The Outrun is a truly special film,’ said EIFF Director, Paul Ridd.

‘Powered by an electric and fearless central performance by Saoirse Ronan, this is lyrical, momentous cinema of real rigour and intelligence, and exactly the kind of bold work we want to champion with our relaunched festival.

‘We are honoured to be working with such phenomenal women of cinema.’

Hollywood film editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who worked with Martin Scorsese on Raging Bill, Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon, will also be at the festival to launch a new short film prize which will be named after her.

‘I have been a fan of Nora Fingscheidt’s uncompromising, emotional filmmaking ever since her debut System Crasher and I can think of no more fitting combination of announcements than this wonderful film as our opening with the confirmation of the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker’s gracious support for our Shorts Prize,’ Paul added.

Isabel Davis, Executive Director of Screen Scotland said: ‘Orkney’s primal beauty and unique natural landscape is at the heart of things, not only as the setting but as the source of redemption, courage and healing.

‘Nora’s exceptional talent, combined with Amy Liptrot’s raw, imaginative writing and Saoirse Ronan’s breathtaking performance make for a compelling and emotional ride.’

