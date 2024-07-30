Edinburgh Festival Fringe: 5 shows to see this year

Looking for something to see at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year, but not sure where to start? We take a look at five shows you should add to your list.

2 – 15 August, 8pm. Gilded Balloon Patter House.

Calling all sitcom fanatics to grab their tickets as BAFTA winner star of Scot Squad and hometown hero Jack Docherty returns once more, following rave reviews and a sell out run in 2023. This time though, it’s the return of The Chief as the BAFTA winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely brings Scotland’s favourite cop to the Fringe in The Chief – No Apologies. Ahead of his own BBC Scotland spin-off show later this year, Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson will look back on his career righting wrongs, crushing crime, battling bams and never ever apologising.

15 – 24 August, 7.40pm. Gilded Balloon at the National Museum of Scotland.

For a rollercoaster ride of tears and laughter, check out Chemo Savvy as it makes its world premiere. Set to be one of the Festival’s most highly anticipated shows, the new comedy play is inspired and in tribute to the late great comedian Andy Gray and his battle with leukaemia, starring Grant Stott, Jordan Young and Gail Watson. The show follows protagonist Rab, as he discovers this is one journey you can’t take on alone. With plenty of gallows humour throughout, Chemo Savvy is a tale of redemption and hope on a heartbreaking and heartwarming journey based on Andy’s own cancer diaries and brought to life by renowned writer Alan McHugh.

9 – 24 August, 10.30pm. Gilded Balloon at the National Museum of Scotland.

For utterly entertaining improv, check out Comedy Night at the Museum – back for 2024, this late night unrehearsed and unrestrained show brings together comedians from around the world to blur the line between arteFACT and arteFICTION in a completely improvised set prompted by genuine artefacts from the National Museum of Scotland. Prepare for some historically inaccurate but absolutely hilarious facts and fiction for one of the funnest nights out at the Fringe!

15 – 18 August, 9.30pm. Gilded Balloon Patter House.

Step into history as this supergroup composed of members of iconic Scottish bands including Del Amitri, Orange Juice, Bluebells and an international group of singers will take audiences on a journey into the heart of Scotland’s rich cultural heritage in Broadside Ballads. This must-see immersive experience blends original songs based on the historical ‘broadsides’ from 17-19th-century Scotland with video, uniting the pop culture of the past with the present. The four day run of stellar performances and sonically captivating moments is not to be missed by any Scottish music fans.

31 July – 26 August, 7pm. Gilded Balloon Patter House.

Following critical acclaim and a sold out run in 2023, Australian comic Michelle Brasier returns with Legacy, a must see for any comedy fans! In 2022 she was handed an envelope with her name on it containing $10.50 in mostly coins, but it wasn’t for her. Michelle dives into the exploration of another Michelle Brasier and all the women she might have been if she had made different choices. With Michelle’s trademark gripping narrative, dramatic twists and witty comedy, Legacy is set to be another smash hit this August.

