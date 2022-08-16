Cockade from George IV visit rediscovered

A COCKADE worn during the visit of King George IV to Edinburgh 200 years ago this week has been found.

Curator Helen Edwards found the silk cockade and a silver saltire and thistle badge while sorting through files and boxes in the Museum of Edinburgh.

After some detective work, staff worked out that the items were gifted to the museum by LJ Butti at some point before 1900.

Edwards said: I knew as soon as I opened the box containing the rosette and old display cases that they related to the royal visit.

“It’s very satisfying to clear up mysteries about objects and their locations, as it helps piece stories about important events together, and lets us communicate them to our visitors.”

Vicky Garrington, curator of history, added: “It was such an exciting moment to hear about the rediscovery of a George IV royal visit rosette.

“I’ve been researching the way the public dressed for the visit as part of our marking of its bicentenary.

“These rosettes or cockades were worn by hundreds of gentlemen attending pageants or audiences with the king, but their fragility means that few have survived.

“They sit alongside items like our commemorative plaque, silver badges, and lamps for illuminating houses to show the huge effort that was made to welcome the first reigning monarch to visit Edinburgh in nearly 200 years.”

Edwards’ discovery was part of her work on the Auld Reekie Retold project.

