Burns & Beyond festival goes online

EDINBURGH’S “Burns & Beyond” festival is returning for a third year, with a series of free online events.

The fesitval will begin on 23 January and run until Burns Night.

Singer KT Tunstall will perform “Ae Fond Kiss”, while Aidan O’Rourke from musical trio Lau has selected artists to deliver music and poetry during a show called “Lucky Middlemass’s Tavern”, which was filmed in the city’s Caves.

Penny Dougherty, director of Unique Events, which runs the festival, said: “We believe that this year it is more important than ever to celebrate the words and music of our national bard, and to bring some light into our lives after the dark days of 2020.

“Burns & Beyond 2021 highlights the deep and universal themes of ‘Love, Hope, Honesty and Kindness’ that run through the work of Robert Burns, all of which resonate now more than ever.

“Once again Scotland is being asked to ‘Stay Home and Save Lives’ and Burns Night 2021 is an opportunity for everyone to show kindness to each other while giving continued thanks to our frontline staff and key workers.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s culture pages.