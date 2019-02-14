Writer returned to his roots for a pilgrimage

On a twelve day pilgrimage, Alastair McIntosh returns to the islands of his childhood to explore the history and culture of the Outer Hebrides.

Walking from St Clement’s church in the southern end of the Isle of Harris to the most northerly Butt of Lewis, the tough terrain and physical endurance aids McIntosh’s feelings of spirituality and conjures up a central question of Christianity’s place in modern society.

As a regular lecturer on non-violence for international organisations, A Poacher’s Pilgrimage combines the discovery of the people and places on the Outer Hebrides with a much broader imaginative hope for humankind.

Poacher’s Pilgrimage: An Island Journey by Alastair McINtosh, published by Birlinn, £9.99.